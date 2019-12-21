Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has revealed that he was advised to undergo surgery when he injured his right shoulder.

However, instead of doing that, he opted to recover by working hard with Pakistan’s physios and doctors.

Abbas noted that once he recovered, he worked on his fitness, but had problems with keeping his line and length consistent while bowling.

“After injury, coming back into form is very difficult,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It had rained in Dubai and I dived and got stuck in the sand. In Dubai I had a check up and they said to have surgery, but our physios and doctors worked hard with me. I worked on my fitness also and lost weight, [but] after that my line and length was still not consistent.”

