Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal believes that Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is a “world class bowler”.

Chandimal’s comments come after he scored 74 on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Yasir went wicketless in Sri Lanka’s first innings, but Chandimal insisted that it would be a huge mistake to underestimate him.

Furthermore, Chandimal also admitted that head coach Mickey Arthur, who previously coached Pakistan, “helped us in countering Yasir”.

“Mickey helped us in countering Yasir Shah,” Chandimal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We know how good Yasir Shah is. He bowled in good areas but was unlucky to not pick [up] wickets. We can’t underestimate him. He is a world class bowler.”

