Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis gave him excellent advice when he was “feeling a little sad” during the recent Test series against Australia.

Abbas, who felt that he was not contributing enough, recalled that Waqar told him to “have patience” and that his “time will come”.

“When I was in Australia, I spoke to Waqar bhai at a time when I wasn’t managing to get wickets,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I said Waqar bhai I am feeling a little sad, I want to contribute to the team and put in effort.

“He said to have patience and my time will come. That same day, I contributed with Yasir Shah in a partnership also. Now, this match has come and the others have given me confidence as well.”

Abbas is currently playing in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi and ended the second day with four wickets.

The 29-year-old dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

