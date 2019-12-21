Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has revealed that his teammates told him that he is “the number one bowler”.

Abbas noted that they said that during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in order to boost his confidence and lift his spirits as he was going through a rough patch.

Abbas went wicketless in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide and only claimed one wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

However, he has turned things around in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he finished with four wickets on the second day.

The 29-year-old dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

“We all help each other with teamwork, in the last match I bowled a couple of poor overs so the other guys lifted me and said you are the number one bowler. We have a good combination with good guys,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

