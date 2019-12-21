Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas firmly believes that fellow seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “improving every day”.

Abbas’ comments come after Afridi took his maiden Test five-for on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Afridi dismissed Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Kumara.

“Shaheen is improving every day, I speak to him a lot and we speak to each other about bowling together,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abbas finished with four wickets on the second day after removing Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

