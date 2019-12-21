Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has lashed out at former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja over his comments about his bowling speed.

Abbas was not too impressed with the fact that Ramiz wants him to bowl faster, and noted that he is more interested in maintaining his line and length and getting wickets.

“Do you want me to get wickets or to bowl at 150kph?” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abbas’ comments come after he finished with four wickets on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 29-year-old dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya and Niroshan Dickwella.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...