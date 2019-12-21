Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Smoke from a bushfire in Canberra forced the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder to be abandoned.

Opting to bowl first, the Sydney Thunder got their first breakthrough on the fifth ball of the match as Strikers opener Phil Salt was caught by Arjun Nair at short fine leg off the bowling of Daniel Sams for a duck.

Matthew Short fell in the next over as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Jonathan Cook.

Jake Weatherald and captain Alex Carey stabilised the innings with a 60-run partnership before Weatherald was clean bowled by Sams for a 33-ball 42, which included seven boundaries.

Carey and Jonathan Wells added 54 runs to the score before Carey was caught by Chris Green at long-off off the bowling of Chris Morris for 45, which came off 40 balls and included three boundaries and a six.

Morris removed Rashid Khan two balls later, but with Wells going on to score a 32-ball 55, which included five boundaries and two sixes, the Strikers finished on 161/5.

Sams and Morris picked up two wickets apiece, while Cook chipped in with one.

Chasing 162 to win, the Thunder were dealt a big blow on the second ball of their innings as Usman Khawaja was caught by Cameron White at slip off the bowling of Billy Stanlake for a duck.

Captain Callum Ferguson and Alex Hales managed to put together an unbeaten 40-run partnership before the bushfire smoke halted play and eventually led to the match being abandoned.

Ferguson finished on 27, which came off 14 balls and included six boundaries, while Hales remained undefeated on 11, which came off 10 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Stanlake was the only bowler to take a wicket.

