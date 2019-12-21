Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Perth Scorchers captain Mitchell Marsh and batsman Cameron Bancroft smashed 56 not out and 51 respectively to lead their side to an 11-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Being put in to bat first, the Scorchers lost Josh Inglis early on as he was caught by Dan Christian at point off the bowling of Kane Richardson for 14.

Bancroft and Liam Livingstone made up for the loss of Inglis with a 64-run partnership before Livingstone was caught by Renegades captain Aaron Finch at mid-off off the bowling of Richard Gleeson for 29.

Bancroft went on to score a 37-ball 51, which included three boundaries and a six, before he was caught by Christian at deep midwicket off the bowling of Richardson.

Ashton Turner fell after scoring a quickfire 36, while Ashton Agar and Cameron Green were dismissed shortly after.

How bout these Kane Richardson reflexes? 😲 Not a bad way to take your fourth wicket on the innings! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/K2g13th41s — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

However, with Marsh going on to make an unbeaten 56, which came off 22 balls and included a boundary and six sixes, the Scorchers finished on 196/7.

"I'm just going to swing hard here, boys" And swing hard Mitch Marsh did 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Yy6HbXfmtr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Gleeson and Harry Gurney chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 197 to win, the Renegades got off to a solid start before Finch was caught by Turner at extra cover off the bowling of Chris Jordan for 28.

Sam Harper was on his way back to the pavilion soon after, while Tom Cooper only scored nine runs before he was clean bowled by Agar.

Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster stabilised the innings with a 92-run partnership, during which Marsh brought up his fifty, before he was caught by Jordan at long-off off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed for 55, which came off 38 balls and included a boundary and four sixes.

Fawad struck again four balls later as Christian was the victim of a brilliant catch by Jordan.

Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

Jordan then proceeded to take out Jack Wildermuth for a golden duck.

Even though Webster went on to score a 37-ball 67, which included four boundaries and three sixes, the Renegades fell short of their target as they finished on 185/6.

Mitchell Marsh was named Man of the Match.

