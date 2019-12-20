Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant 74 and Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi took his maiden five-wicket haul, but the second Test remained evenly poised.

Starting off the day on 64/3, Sri Lanka only added 14 runs to their overnight score before Lasith Embuldeniya, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas for 13.

Angelo Mathews also made 13 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Afridi.

Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva steadied things with a 67-run partnership before Dhananjaya was caught by Abbas off the bowling of Afridi for 32.

Niroshan Dickwella mustered 21 runs before he was cleaned up by Abbas.

Chandimal and Dilruwan Perera added 51 runs to the score before Chandimal was caught by Shan Masood at point off the bowling of Haris Sohail for 74, which came off 143 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Dilruwan went on to make 48 before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Afridi.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 271, which gave them an 80-run lead, when Lahiru Kumara was clean bowled by Afridi two balls later.

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Abbas snapped up four and Haris chipped in with one.

Trailing by 80 runs, Pakistan got off to a solid start as Abid Ali and Masood amassed a 57-run partnership before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Abid finished on 32, which came off 42 balls and included four boundaries, while Masood remained undefeated on 21, which came off 42 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Pakistan ended day two on 57/0, which leaves them trailing by 23 runs, and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...