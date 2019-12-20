Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that he still keeps in touch with and engages in banter with the Pakistan players.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach for three years before his contract was not renewed after the World Cup earlier this year.

He was subsequently replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also made chief selector.

Arthur was recently appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach and his first assignment is the ongoing two-Test series in Pakistan, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

“It was great. I was so happy to be back to witness Pakistan’s first Test at home in ten years. That was very, very special to me,” Arthur was quoted as saying by The News International. “Pakistan holds a very special place in my heart. The boys have been outstanding and I am in contact with a lot of them. We always talk and always have some banter. I am happy to be back in Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur makes unbelievably shocking claim about Pakistan batsmen Kamran and Umar Akmal

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...