Basit Ali: Pakistan have 80 percent chance of winning the second Test

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali believes that the national team have an 80 percent chance of winning the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Basit noted that Pakistan made the right choice to bat first, even though they were bowled out for 191 on the opening day.

In response, Sri Lanka finished on 64/3.

“Pakistan made a very good decision to bat first after winning the toss. It doesn’t matter if they got out on 191,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “From here on, even if Sri Lanka takes around 50 to 75 runs lead, it will be the best chance for Pakistan to win the match. The way this pitch is behaving, the match shouldn’t go till day five as it’s going to get uneven every day.

“I am saying this from my experience. The amount of softness and the turn that was on offer today clearly indicates that the pitch will deteriorate and Pakistan has [an] 80 percent chance to win this Test.”

