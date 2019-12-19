Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that he almost never picked Kamran and Umar Akmal as he felt they couldn’t win games for the national team.

Kamran last played international cricket in April 2017, while Umar featured in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in October.

Arthur, who was recently appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach, also made it clear that there was no personal grudge between him and the Akmal brothers.

“There is no liking or disliking in any cricket team, you pick guys who can win a game of cricket for you, I did not think Umar and Kamran Akmal could win games for Pakistan, I thought they had their time,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I think Pakistan need to invest in these young players they have got, they have some very young fine players.

“So as a coach you select the best players and players you think are the best players that will win a game of cricket for you. The guys outside the squad are never happy but as a coach you cannot worry about the other people – you worry about the guys you have, you worry about the players you have, you worry about getting results for the team of the country you work for, and that was always my intention, always for Pakistan.”

