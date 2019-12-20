Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Bazid Khan believes that Test matches in the country should be held at smaller venues going forward.

Bazid feels that by holding matches at smaller stadiums, it will attract bigger crowds.

In addition to this, Bazid has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to market Test cricket the same way they do for limited overs matches.

“It is important to publicise and market Test cricket the way it is done for ODIs or T20Is,” Bazid told Geo.tv.

“Along with that, when cricket has returned completely to Pakistan, the PCB should opt for hosting Test matches at comparatively smaller venues where you can attract crowds to [the] stadium in a bigger number – this happens in most of the countries.”

