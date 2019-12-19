Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya took four wickets apiece to give Sri Lanka the upper hand over Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test in Karachi.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood early on as he was clean bowled by Vishwa Fernando for five runs.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali suffered the same fate two balls later and was on his way back to the pavilion for a duck.

Babar Azam and Abid Ali steadied things with a 55-run partnership before Abid was trapped lbw off the bowling of Kumara for 38.

Azam and Asad Shafiq added 62 runs to the score, during which Azam brought up his fifty, before he was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Embuldeniya for 60, which came off 96 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Haris Sohail only made nine runs before being given out lbw off the bowling of Embuldeniya, while Mohammad Rizwan was clean bowled by Kumara for four runs.

Yasir Shah fell the very next ball as he was trapped lbw, while Mohammad Abbas failed to trouble the scorers.

Shafiq went on to score 63, which came off 126 balls and included six boundaries, before he was caught by Vishwa at fine leg off the bowling of Kumara.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 191 when Shaheen Shah Afridi was sent packing by Embuldeniya for five runs.

Kumara and Embuldeniya picked up four wickets apiece, while Vishwa chipped in with two.

Trailing by 191 runs, Sri Lanka lost Oshada Fernando in the seventh over as he was caught behind off the bowling of Afridi for four runs.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne mustered 25 runs before he was cleaned up by Abbas, who also took out Kusal Mendis for 13.

Angelo Mathews and Embuldeniya, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, managed to forge an unbeaten three-run partnership before stumps was called.

Mathews finished on eight runs, which came off 16 balls and included a boundary, while Embuldeniya remained undefeated on three.

Abbas was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Afridi claimed one.

Sri Lanka ended day one on 64/3, which still leaves them trailing by 127 runs, and will continue batting on Friday at 10:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

