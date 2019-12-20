Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell led by example as he walloped a 39-ball 83 to help his side cruise to a 22-run win over the Brisbane Heat at the Carrara Oval.

Choosing to bowl first, the Heat got the early breakthrough they were looking for as Stars opener Nic Maddinson was caught by Josh Lalor at backward point off the bowling of Matt Renshaw for eight runs.

Hilton Cartwright scored 18 runs before he was removed by Lalor, while Marcus Stoinis was caught by Sam Heazlett at deep backward square leg off the bowling of Ben Cutting for 16.

Peter Handscomb managed to make 20 runs before he was brilliantly run out by Jimmy Peirson.

Jimmy Pierson pounces and take his opportunity! The Stars are four down at the halfway mark #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ACOcj8eeVN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Ben Dunk was the next to go as he was caught by Ben Laughlin at long-on off the bowling of Mitchell Swepson.

Clint Hinchliffe failed to trouble the scorers as he was stumped by Peirson for a duck off the bowling of Zahir Khan.

Despite losing quick wickets, Maxwell powered the Stars to 167/7 with his 39-ball 83, which included seven boundaries and five sixes.

83 from 39 balls from @Gmaxi_32 at Metricon Stadium, including seven 4️⃣s and five 6️⃣s 🔥@dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/6Hhha21YsP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Lalor, Renshaw, Cutting, Swepson, Zahir and Laughlin picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 168 to win, the Heat lost opener Max Bryant in the fourth over as he was caught behind for six runs off the bowling of Haris Rauf, who took a wicket on the very first ball of his BBL career.

Heat captain Chris Lynn also made six runs before he was caught by Dunk at long-on off the bowling of Adam Zampa.

Tom Banton was dominating up to this point and smashed a 36-ball 64, which included six boundaries and four sixes, before he suffered the same fate as Lynn.

102m, if you don't mind! Unfortunately, we've seen the last of Tom Banton for the night, but that was great! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/XBZ7HfdPha — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Cutting, Heazlett and Peirson fell in quick succession, while Renshaw managed to make 39 runs before he was clean bowled by Dan Worrall.

Swepson was cleaned up for two runs by Rauf in the final over as the Stars cruised to a comfortable win.

Maxwell was named Man of the Match.

