What advice has Pakistan opener Abid Ali given to young players?

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has advised young players to “work hard” as “there is no substitute for hard work”.

Abid’s comments come after his record-breaking achievement in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put him in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

However, he pointed out that hard work and self belief are the keys behind his success.

“My advice to junior players is to work hard, there is no substitute for hard work. That is what I always did, I never said to anyone why didn’t my name come up or [why] am I not playing. I had self belief and kept working hard,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abid will be aiming to make another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which will begin on Thursday in Karachi.

