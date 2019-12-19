Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that “we haven’t seen the last of” former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped from the national team.

He missed the tour of Australia, where Pakistan lost both the Twenty20 and Test series, and was not picked for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz has been captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as of late and even scored a superb 131, which came off 174 balls and included 13 boundaries, in Sindh’s match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His last red-ball century came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

“The Test team is based on the head coach’s vision. Sarfaraz had significant contributions and we haven’t seen the last of him, he’s a good man and he’s gotten fit and he will perform and knock on the door again,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

