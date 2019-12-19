Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan believes that Azhar Ali should be given more time as Test captain before a decision is made on whether to remove him from the leadership role.

After replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test skipper, Azhar’s first assignment was the two-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

The national team are currently facing Sri Lanka in a Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, but the first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw. The second Test began on Thursday in Karachi.

“Azhar has just started as captain. It was a tough initiation in Australia, we’ve seen what’s happening to New Zealand now. It’s a hard place to tour. I have no doubt that his performances will pick up. To say this is make or break for him is a bit premature,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Azhar Ali has been captain for 2-3 months, is it fair to judge him on that time period? Give him time as you want to give time to the coaches, as I wanted time when I came into this position. You need time to do something.”

