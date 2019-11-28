Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed simply said “I am not thinking too far ahead” when asked if he deserves to be back in the national team following his century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sarfaraz made his first hundred in red-ball cricket in five years after scoring 131 in Sindh’s ongoing match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

Sarfaraz’s knock came off 174 balls and included 13 boundaries.

His last red-ball century came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

With Sarfaraz having been sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain prior to Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Australia, which he was dropped for, people have been debating about whether Pakistan made the right decision.

Azhar Ali replaced Sarfaraz as Test captain, while Babar Azam took over as Twenty20 skipper.

However, the 32-year-old, who is captaining Sindh, insisted that he will continue to focus on his fitness and domestic cricket for now.

“I am not thinking too far ahead, my focus now is on my fitness and on my cricket,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

