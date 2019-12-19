Wasim Khan confirms Australia have agreed to tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Australia have agreed to tour Pakistan in 2022.

Wasim also revealed that Australia will play three Test matches instead of two.

In addition to the three Tests, Pakistan and Australia will also face each other in three Twenty20 Internationals.

“I am very happy with some of the things we achieved in Australia,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Australia will come to play in Pakistan in 2022 which was a part of the FTP. They were due to play two Test matches and three T20Is, we’ve agreed that they will play three Test matches.

“It’s important we play more Test cricket so there will be three Tests. We’ve agreed in principle that the Test series between 2023 and 2031 will all consist of three Test matches, and we will play more often. We play them every three to four years, but our wish is to play against them more often on a home and away basis.”

