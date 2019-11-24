Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan revealed that Pakistan have lost “$300 or $400 million over the last 10 years by India not playing us”.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“It’s massively unfair. For a number of reasons. One is that combination of 1.5 billion people across both nations would love to see nothing better and the diaspora around the world,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “And secondly, financially – every other country plays India. It’s a huge pull from the broadcasting perspective. We reckon we’ve probably lost $300 or $400 million over the last 10 years by India not playing us.

“So there’s huge financial ramifications for us and even more reason for us to not play in the UAE. We played Australia recently in a five [match] ODI series and it cost us nearly $2 million to host that – we can’t sustain that moving forward. Hence it’s critical we get back to Pakistan particularly if we can’t play India.”

