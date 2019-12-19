Luke Ronchi makes bold claim about Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is “in the same calibre” as India captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Ronchi’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 102 when coming in at number four in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“With Babar Azam, I feel that he will be in the same calibre, if not there already, as some of the world’s top batsmen like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson,” Ronchi told PakPassion. “It’s the way he makes batting look so easy and the fact that he never looks flustered by pace or spin.

“He plays nice and elegant shots and he is just a stand-out batter at the moment. I really enjoyed his batting in Australia where he was Pakistan’s best batter and he was the prime target for Australian bowlers to try and get out cheaply. And when he did get going on that tour, his batting was a joy to watch for all cricket fans.”

