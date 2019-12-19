Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari is set to miss the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi after being hospitalised with a high fever.

Shinwari was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, a team official confirmed.

“He’s suffering from high fever and it is suspected that he has got some infection,” the official was quoted as saying by Geo News. “He’s being kept at the hospital for further diagnosis and observation.”

Shinwari made his Test debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

The 25-year-old took one wicket in the match as he had Kusal Mendis caught behind for 10 runs.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka gets underway on Thursday.

