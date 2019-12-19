Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is confident that he will score a triple century in Test cricket at some point in his career.

Azam has yet to make a double century as his highest Test score to date is 127 not out.

However, he has scored two centuries in his last three Tests, which included a brilliant 104 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane and a magnificent 102 not out in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

He also narrowly missed out on scoring a century in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he made 97.

Despite not having come anywhere close to scoring a triple century, Azam noted that it remains one of his goals for Test cricket.

“Someday I am looking at a triple century. You need to set yourself goals as all top players do. I have set myself the target of becoming consistent in Test cricket as well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

