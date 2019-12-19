Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he “used to think negatively before”.

However, Azam has cast that mindset aside and become more confident, which has allowed him to enjoy a lot of success and become Pakistan’s most consistent batsman as of late.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form lately as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“I’ve changed my mindset a bit, I used to think negatively before,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have increased my hard work. With temperament, the point is just to play session by session. The longer you spend at the crease, the better idea you get about the wicket, bowlers, shot selection etc.”

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam shares his tips to becoming a successful cricketer

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...