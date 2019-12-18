Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he is “fine” with batting at number four.

Azam’s comments come after he scored an unbeaten 102 when coming in at number four in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

However, his move to number four only happened recently as during the first Test against Australia in Brisbane last month, he was batting at number five.

“I think I am fine at number four. I am not concerned about numbers, it’s according to the team requirement. At the beginning, I played at number three and six also,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He will now be looking for another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which will begin on Thursday in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam shares his tips to becoming a successful cricketer

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...