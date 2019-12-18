Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has shared his tips to becoming a successful cricketer.

Azam noted that he works hard on his fitness and skills, while also practicing extra in order to become a better player.

“I have worked hard on my fitness, I have worked on my skills as well. I do extra practice besides my usual practice for power hitting,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Once I got confidence, I started playing the same way in matches. In the match, you go along with what you need in the situation, where you need to hit and where you need to go slow.”

Azam shared his tips for success after scoring an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

Azam will be looking to make another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Thursday in Karachi.

