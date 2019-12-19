Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he spends hours “watching videos of my innings” in order to spot his mistakes.

Azam has been in excellent form as of late as he scored an unbeaten 102 when coming in at number four in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

During the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“I am now more focused on my batting and I spend hours watching videos of my innings. I catch my mistakes and then I try to ensure I don’t commit them again the next time,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam shares his tips to becoming a successful cricketer

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...