Which Pakistan star has Abid Ali called a ‘world class player’?

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has called batsman Babar Azam a “world class player”.

Abid’s praise comes after Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“Babar is a world class player and I hope he continues to do well for Pakistan,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abid also revealed that Azam “encouraged” him and gave him the confidence to score a century on debut in the first Test.

Abid’s unbeaten knock of 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, saw him enter the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“He also gave me confidence and encouraged me to wait for the bad balls. I was a bit nervous in the 90s but he gave me confidence there too,” Abid said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Thursday in Karachi.

