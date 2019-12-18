Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has made it clear that he “never felt like giving up” on cricket.

Abid’s comments come after he had to wait a long time to make his debut in both ODI and Test cricket.

In his Test debut, which came in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

His knock saw him enter the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“I never felt like giving up. Allah says in the Qur’an to keep working hard and you will get rewarded for that. My parents used to back me a lot and encourage me to work hard,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What advice has Abid Ali given to young players?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...