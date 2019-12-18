Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi firmly believes that Babar Azam will become a “world class” Test batsman.

Afridi’s praise comes after Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

Afridi also lauded opener Abid Ali, who struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Congratulations Abid Ali on your special record. Great to see you blossom as opener. Congratulations Babar Azam you continue your journey towards world class Test batsmanship. All the best to team Pakistan for Karachi Test — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 15, 2019

“Congratulations Abid Ali on your special record. Great to see you blossom as [an] opener. Congratulations Babar Azam, you continue your journey towards world class Test batsmanship. All the best to team Pakistan for [the] Karachi Test,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Azam and Abid will both be looking to maintain their form in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

