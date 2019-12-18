Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has admitted that one of the biggest regrets of his career thus far is not having played a Test match against India.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI series from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only met in major cricket tournaments like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Despite this, Yasir is hoping that they play a Test match or series at some point in the near future.

“It is unfortunate and I feel disappointed when I think about the fact that I have not played a Test against India. Even the white ball matches have been far and few against them in recent years,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I would like to play against them because they have some top players and for a leg-spinner it is always enjoyable when you are bowling too or getting wickets of high-profile players [like Virat Kohli].

“It is something beyond the control of players, so we can’t do anything. But yes I would love to get a chance to play a Test against them soon.”

