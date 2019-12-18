Which Pakistan player is Faheem Ashraf extremely impressed with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was highly impressed with and congratulated opener Abid Ali for his record-breaking achievement in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Abid, who made his debut in the match in Rawalpindi, struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“Congratulations Abid Ali for [your] world record 100, boy you waited, waited and then created history. Long road ahead,” Faheem said on Twitter.

Abid will now be looking to maintain his form in the second Test, which will begin on Thursday in Karachi.

