Pakistan captain Azhar Ali showed his love and support for the people of Rawalpindi following the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Rawalpindi hosted Pakistan’s first Test match after 10 years, which ended as a draw due to rain, bad light and a wet outfield.

However, Azhar thanked the fans for coming out and supporting Pakistan throughout the five days.

Big thanks to Rawalpindi for coming in numbers to support our first test at home.. you guys were awesome…. love you all… @TheRealPCB — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 15, 2019

“Big thanks to Rawalpindi for coming in numbers to support our first Test at home… you guys were awesome… love you all,” Azhar said on Twitter.

