Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that his batting has not been good enough as of late.

Azhar’s comments come after he scored 36 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Azhar noted that it is unacceptable for him to reach the 30s and 40s before getting out.

“I was feeling confident as I have in the last four to five Test matches, it looked good but I got out. It’s not good to score 30s and 40s and get out but I’m trying my best. I’ve spent time in the middle and I’ll try to build on that in the next Test,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday in Karachi.

