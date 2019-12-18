What is Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s current goal in Test cricket?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that his current goal in Test cricket is to “keep improving”, help his team win and “do well individually”.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“My goals like in ODIs and T20Is are to keep improving and do whatever I can for the team and do well individually also,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Thursday in Karachi.

