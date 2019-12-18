Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Josh Philippe hammered a game-winning 81 not out to lead the Sydney Sixers to a convincing eight-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers in Sydney.

Choosing to bowl first, the Sixers only had to wait five balls to get their first breakthrough as Liam Livingstone was trapped lbw off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis for a duck.

Cameron Bancroft only made one run before he was stumped by Philippe off the bowling of Steve O’Keefe.

"Sharp bit of work!" No point us typing up some words when the great @gilly381 can commentate the stumping for us! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/fT7NitiM7Z — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 18, 2019

Things went from bad to worse when Josh Inglis and Ashton Turner were both dismissed in quick succession.

With the Scorchers reeling at 29/4, captain Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green came to the rescue with a 58-run partnership before Green was dismissed by Benjamin Manenti for 36.

Marsh went on to score 32 before he was caught by Sean Abbott at long-on off the bowling of Manenti.

Once Marsh was gone, the Scorchers began to collapse and were eventually bowled out for 131.

Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Dwarshuis and Manenti snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Abbott and O’Keefe, they chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 132 to win, the Sixers got off to a brilliant start as Philippe and Daniel Hughes amassed a 73-run partnership before Hughes was clean bowled by Chris Jordan for 22.

James Vince mustered 13 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Jordan.

That was to be the Scorchers’ last taste of success as Philippe and Sixers captain Moises Henriques mopped up the remaining runs to their lead side to victory with five overs to spare.

Philippe finished on 81, which came off 44 balls and included 11 boundaries and three sixes, while Henriques remained undefeated on 16, which came off 10 deliveries and included a six.

The Josh Philippe innings highlights you NEED to see. @Dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/HzQzrFOj79 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 18, 2019

Jordan was the only bowler to take any wickets.

Philippe was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...