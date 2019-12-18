‘There is no security problem’ in Pakistan – Which star player said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has insisted that “there is no security problem” in the country.

Pakistan are currently hosting their first Test series in 10 years, but while Sri Lanka agreed to tour the nation, Abid has called on other international teams to do the same.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan next month, but it remains to be seen if the entire series, which will consist of two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, will be held in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said he was “absolutely confident” that England, Australia and New Zealand would tour Pakistan.

England are scheduled to play Pakistan in 2021, Australia in 2022 and New Zealand in 2023.

“I am thankful to [the] PCB for their efforts to bring Test cricket home after 10 years,” Abid, who became the first player to score a century on ODI and Test debut following his unbeaten 109 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I would like to thank the Sri Lanka team for entertaining the crowds. The PCB is working hard and there is no security problem in our country, I would like to request other teams to also tour Pakistan and we should have more Test and ODI cricket here.”

