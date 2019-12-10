Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed he is “absolutely confident” that England, Australia and New Zealand will tour Pakistan.

England are scheduled to play Pakistan in 2021, Australia in 2022 and New Zealand in 2023.

International cricket has slowly started returning to Pakistan, beginning with limited overs matches.

Now, Sri Lanka will play a two-Test series in the country, which will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Mani has repeatedly insisted that Pakistan is safe, but many international teams still have concerns about the security situation there.

Nonetheless, Mani is optimistic that England, Australia and New Zealand will tour the country.

“I am absolutely confident that in 2021 we’ll have England and in 2022 we’ll have Australia,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We are due to play England in 2021/22 and we are in serious discussions with them about coming to Pakistan. So far they have been very supportive.