Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali firmly believes that Babar Azam is the best batsman in the national team.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

During the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“Our best batsman Babar Azam, I learn a lot from him,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Then there’s Azhar bhai, he gave me a lot of confidence today. Then there’s Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, all the senior players in the team. During nets, I learn small things from them. Since Misbah bhai became the coach, the team’s atmosphere is very good and we are learning a lot from him”

Abid, meanwhile, struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Azam and Abid will both be looking to make big scores in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on Thursday in Karachi.

