Pakistan opener Abid Ali has insisted that he isn’t angry that the national selectors made him wait this long to make his Test debut.

Abid’s comments come after his record-breaking achievement in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put him in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“I don’t have any complaints against anyone,” Abid was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I got my chance according to the time Allah had set for me. I had self belief and I was waiting for the right time and there can be no better achievement for me than to make a hundred on debut.

“It was a matter of honour for me that I made my debut in Pakistan, I would like to thank the media for supporting me and my performances.

“I knew I needed to wait for the right time where I can prove myself.”

Abid will now be looking to make another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Thursday in Karachi.

