‘Don’t compare me with legends’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has urged people not to compare him to legends of the game following his record-breaking feat in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the match in Rawalpindi.

That knock put him in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

While many have praised him for his historic accomplishment, Abid reiterated that people shouldn’t be comparing him to former greats.

“I am Abid Ali, let me be Abid Ali and please don’t compare me with legends. I will keep trying hard that I can perform as well as possible for Pakistan while I play for my country,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Abid will now be aiming to maintain his form in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Thursday in Karachi.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...