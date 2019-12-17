Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was highly impressed with and congratulated opener Abid Ali and batsman Babar Azam.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

As for Azam, he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“Congratulations Abid Ali on scoring [a] Test hundred on debut and making a world record to score hundreds in both ODI and Test debut. Great achievement. Good solid knock from Babar Azam to score his 1st Test hundred at home,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Abid and Azam will both be looking to maintain their form in the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

