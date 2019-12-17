Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lavished praise on batsman Babar Azam, calling him “dashing” and a “pure class act”.

Akhtar’s remarks come after Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

Another test century for dashing @babarazam258. He is finding his test cricket groove too. A pure class act.

Lets save him and not let anyone come in the way of his achievements & service to the country. #PAKvSL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 15, 2019

“Another Test century for [the] dashing Babar Azam. He is finding his Test cricket groove too. A pure class act. Let’s save him and not let anyone come in the way of his achievements and service to the country,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Azam will be looking to make another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player is “breaking the door of international cricket and entering”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...