Which Pakistan player has Sohail Tanvir described as ‘pure class’?

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has described opening batsman Abid Ali as “pure class” following his record-breaking feat during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109 in the match, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“Hundred on debut is huge achievement, well done Abid Ali. Pure class,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

Abid will be looking to maintain his form in the second Test, which will get underway on December 19 in Karachi.

