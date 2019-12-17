Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar showed off his Rawalpindi and Pakistan pride following the conclusion of the first Test between the national team and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The match, which ended as a draw, was a historic one as it marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

After former Pakistan cricketer and national selector Mohammad Wasim posted a video on Twitter, Akhtar replied in patriotic fashion.

“Mera (my) Rawalpindi. Mera Pakistan,” Akhtar, whose nickname is the Rawalpindi Express, said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get underway on December 19 in Karachi.

