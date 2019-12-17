Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that opener Abid Ali is “breaking the door of international cricket”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“Breaking the door of international cricket and entering. Abid Ali, the only player on the planet to score debut hundreds in both ODI cricket and Test cricket. That too, against teams like Australia and Sri Lanka,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Abid is set to retain his place at the top of the order for the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

