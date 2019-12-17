Which Pakistan player has Hasan Ali congratulated?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has congratulated opening batsman Abid Ali after he made history in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Abid made his Test debut in the match, which ended as a draw and marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

He scored an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, and subsequently became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Heartly congratulations Abid Ali to become first men to score 100 on both Test and ODi debut 👏👏👏#PAKvSL — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 15, 2019

Hasan, who is currently recovering from rib fractures, praised Abid for his achievement on Twitter, saying: “Hearty congratulations Abid Ali to become [the] first man to score 100 on both Test and ODI debut.”

Given his performance in the first Test, which was affected by rain, a wet outfield and bad light, Abid is set to retain his place at the top of the order for the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

