Debutant Abid Ali and batsman Babar Azam scored 109 not out and an unbeaten 102 respectively as the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi ended as a draw.

Abid made history during his knock as he became the first player in history to score a century on ODI and Test debut.

Starting off the day on 282/6, Sri Lanka added 26 runs to their overnight score, during which Dhananjaya de Silva brought up his hundred, before they declared on 308/6.

De Silva ended up making 102, which came off 166 balls and included 15 boundaries, while Dilruwan Perera remained unbeaten on 16, which came off 34 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Abbas and debutant Usman Khan Shinwari chipped in with one wicket each.

Trailing by 308 runs, Pakistan were dealt an early blow as opener Shan Masood was caught by Dinesh Chandimal at mid-off off the bowling of Kasun Rajitha for a duck.

Abid and captain Azhar Ali made up for the loss of Masood with an 87-run partnership, during which Abid registered his fifty, before Azhar was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara for 36.

Abid and Azam kept the runs flowing with an unbeaten 162-run stand, during which both batsmen registered their centuries, before the match ended as a draw.

Abid finished on 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Azam remained undefeated on 102, which came off 128 deliveries and included 14 boundaries.

Rajitha and Kumara claimed one wicket each.

Abid was named Man of the Match.

