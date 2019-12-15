Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took four wickets apiece as Australia demolished New Zealand by 296 runs on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth.

Starting off the day on 167/6, Australia only added 13 runs to their overnight score before Pat Cummins was caught behind off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 13.

Matthew Wade fell shortly after for 17 as he was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme.

Starc smashed a 21-ball 23 before he was caught by Ross Taylor at third man off the bowling of Tim Southee.

As soon as Starc was dismissed, Australia declared on 217/9, which set New Zealand a target of 468 to win.

Southee was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Wagner snapped up three and De Grandhomme chipped in with one.

Chasing 468 to win, New Zealand lost opener Jeet Raval early on as he was caught by Lyon at point off the bowling of Starc for one run.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored 14 runs before he was sent packing by Lyon.

Taylor mustered 22 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Starc, while Tom Latham was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lyon for 18.

Henry Nicholls was the next to go as he was removed by Lyon for 21.

De Grandhomme and BJ Watling managed to forge a 56-run partnership before De Grandhomme was dismissed by Cummins for 33.

Watling went on to score 40 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Starc.

Mitchell Santner failed to trouble the scorers, while Wagner suffered the same fate as Watling after scoring eight runs.

New Zealand were bowled out for 171 when Southee was caught by Steve Smith off the bowling of Lyon for four runs.

Starc and Lyon took four wickets apiece, while Cummins claimed two.

Starc was named Man of the Match for taking nine wickets in total.

